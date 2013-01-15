Eni lifts force majeure on Nigeria Brass oil exports

European shares seen lower - For more see the LiveMarkets blog
GENEVA Jan 15 Italian oil firm Eni has lifted a force majeure on exports of Nigeria's Brass River crude grade after more than two months, a trade source said on Tuesday.
"The force majeure has been lifted effective 0800 Nigerian time on Tuesday 15th January," the source said.
Eni could not immediately be reached for official comment. (Reporting by Emma Farge; editing by Jane Baird)
ZURICH, April 6 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.5 percent lower at 8,598 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
* Novartis to strengthen research and development pipeline by in-licensing ECF843 for ophthalmic indications