瑞士市场报道 | 2013年 1月 15日 星期二

Eni lifts force majeure on Nigeria Brass oil exports

GENEVA Jan 15 Italian oil firm Eni has lifted a force majeure on exports of Nigeria's Brass River crude grade after more than two months, a trade source said on Tuesday.

"The force majeure has been lifted effective 0800 Nigerian time on Tuesday 15th January," the source said.

Eni could not immediately be reached for official comment. (Reporting by Emma Farge; editing by Jane Baird)

