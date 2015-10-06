UPDATE 3-Nigeria arrests oil tycoon as corruption probe widens

* Oil company chairman interrogated - official
* Arrests follow president's clean-up pledge
* New head of state oil firm on cabinet list
(Adds Switzerland asked for help in connection with 2nd tycoon)
By Julia Payne and Felix Onuah
ABUJA, Oct 6 Nigeria has arrested the chairman
of a local oil firm, a security official said on Tuesday, as
part of a widening graft investigation in Africa's biggest
petroleum producer that has also netted former oil minister
Diezani Alison-Madueke.
Days after British police detained Alison-Madueke, one of
Africa's most powerful women, the official said Nigeria's
Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had arrested
Atlantic Energy chairman Olajide Omokore on corruption and money
laundering charges.
The arrests, which follow pledges by President Muhammadu
Buhari to "clean up" Africa's biggest economy, have sent
shockwaves through Nigeria's globe-trotting corporate and
political elite.
"A lot of people have been shocked," one oil executive in
Nigeria told Reuters. "The net is widening and it's not clear
how deep the rabbit hole goes. There will be a few people
looking over their shoulders."
In response to a Reuters query, Switzerland's office of the
attorney general said it had received a request from Nigeria for
"mutual assistance" in connection with Nigerian tycoon Kolawole
Aluko and energy firms linked to him.
The EFCC official said Omokore, listed by Forbes magazine in
2012 as one of "Ten Nigerian multi-millionaires you have never
heard of", remained in custody.
"He is being interrogated," the official, who did not want
to be identified, told Reuters. He gave no further details.
Omokore's lawyer and a spokesman for his company could not
be reached for comment. Aluko's office did not respond to
requests for comment.
Alison-Madueke, whose house in Abuja was raided by Nigerian
police on Friday night, was accused by former central bank
governor Lamido Sanusi of presiding over a state oil sector that
leaked tens of billions of dollars during her five-year tenure.
Sanusi was sacked by then-President Goodluck Jonathan after
raising concerns that $20 billion in oil revenues had not been
remitted to government coffers by the state oil firm, NNPC,
between January 2012 and July 2013.
Sanusi also criticised Alison-Madueke for giving Atlantic -
then an unknown start-up - a contract with the NNPC shortly
after becoming oil minister in 2010. She left office in May
after Buhari's election victory over Jonathan two months
earlier.
Alison-Madueke has denied any wrongdoing. Attempts to reach
her in London have been unsuccessful.
DEALS
The arrests have turned the spotlight once again on
Nigeria's oil sector and suspicions that oil theft, graft and
mismanagement have created an ultra-rich elite in an economy
typified by poverty, power cuts and shaky public services.
Atlantic Energy was one of two firms that signed so-called
Strategic Alliance Agreements with NNPC's upstream arm, NPDC, in
May 2011 to manage oil blocks sold by oil major Royal Dutch
Shell.
The second deal was signed with Seven Energy through a
company called Septa Energy, of which Aluko was co-CEO.
At the time, parliament criticised the two deals, which had
a combined value of $6.6 billion, as having been subject to no
bidding process.
Sanusi also questioned the logic behind them, saying they
were simply transferring state assets into private hands. He
identified the set-up as one of the three main methods through
which he believed the NNPC was losing billions.
The Natural Resource Governance Institute, a U.S.-based
watchdog, has also criticised the NPDC for holding onto
substantial revenues despite having limited operational costs.
It made an estimated $6.28 billion over a 19-month period in
2012-2013.
Since coming to power, former military dictator Buhari has
ordered an audit of NNPC, the central bank and other key state
institutions, saying as much as $150 billion was stolen from the
state over the previous decade.
CABINET LIST
Four months after being sworn in, Buhari has failed to
nominate a cabinet - to the chagrin of the business and investor
community - but has made clear he will preside personally over
the petroleum sector to push through reforms.
A cabinet list sent to parliament on Tuesday included
Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu, a former Exxon-Mobil manager appointed to
the helm of the NNPC in August after Buhari sacked the previous
board in the first move of his reform drive.
Kachikwu's portfolio was not specified but oil industry
sources say he is set to become state petroleum minister
overseeing daily operations under Buhari.
It was not immediately clear who will run NNPC in his stead.
Oil industry sources also said Buhari might appoint a special
advisor for oil.
Buhari has also overseen the cancellation of controversial
crude-for-product swaps and a costly refinery crude supply
contract.
Kachikwu announced an audit of NNPC by
PriceWaterhouseCoopers that is expected to be completed in
December, sources familiar with the matter said.
He also said that the NNPC would review upstream production
contracts and split the state-owned firm into smaller units to
improve efficiency and end corruption.
(Reporting by Julia Payne, Felix Onuah, Ulf Laessing, Camillus
Eboh, Chijioke Ohuocha, Joe Brock in Johannesburg and Joshua
Franklin in Zurich; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Ed
Cropley and Susan Thomas)