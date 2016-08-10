Protesters block entrance to Chevron facility in Nigeria's Delta

YENAGOA, Nigeria Aug 10 Nigerian protesters blocked the entrance to a Chevron oil facility in the restive Niger Delta on Wednesday, demanding jobs and housing, a protest leader said.

"Chevron has not fulfilled many of its promises," said Collins Edema, a youth and protest leader in the Ugborodo Itsekiri community in Delta state, home to Chevron's Escravos tank farm. Edema said the farm had been blocked.

He added the U.S. oil major had previously promised to create jobs for young people from the impoverished area and also provide new accommodation after housing next to the tank farm had been "destroyed" due to Chevron's activities.

He gave no further details.

Communities in Nigeria's southern swampland often complain about oil pollution and houses being moved so oil drilling can take place.

"Our protest will continue until Chevron listens to our demands. We at Ugborodo are urging other Itsekiri communities to follow suit and shut down Chevron activities in our communities," he said.

Chevron was not immediately available for comment, and it was not clear whether oil production was affected. The Niger Delta region has been hit by a wave of militant attacks on oil and gas pipelines. (Reporting by Tife Owolabi, Anamesere Igboeroteonwu, Libby George and Ulf Laessing; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)