Exxon offers first Qua Iboe crude cargo since force majeure -sources

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
ABUJA, Sept 13 ExxonMobil is offering an October-loading cargo of Nigeria's Qua Iboe crude oil, the first offer since the company declared force majeure on the grade in July, sources said on Tuesday.
Exxon declared force majeure on the grade, Nigeria's largest export stream, after a leak on the pipeline that feeds the oil to the export terminal.
It was not immediately clear if the pipeline was already repaired, or if the company simply expected it to be back online in time to load the oil in October.
The cargo is offered for October 8-16 loading at a premium of $1.80 per barrel to dated Brent, sources said.
Exxon did not respond to a request for immediate comment. (Reporting by Libby George; editing by Jason Neely)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
