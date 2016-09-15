Exxon has pipeline ready for Nigeria Qua Iboe crude export

ABUJA/LONDON, Sept 15 ExxonMobil has a pipeline
prepared to export Nigeria's Qua Iboe crude oil, with the first
cargo expected to load as early as the end of September, trading
sources said on Thursday.
The export stream, Nigeria's largest, has been under force
majeure since July after a leak on the 48-inch pipeline that
carries it to the export terminal.
While Exxon offered an October-loading cargo earlier this
week, sources now said that a pipeline is operational and that
state oil company NNPC is in the process of allocating more
cargoes. Other companies, including Vitol and Oando, were also
offering October-loading cargoes, with a total of four now on
offer.
It was unclear however whether the original 48-inch pipeline
was back online, or whether Exxon was using an alternative
pipeline that sources told Reuters was being prepared to use
while repairs were underway on the primary line.
An Exxon spokesman declined to comment.
(Reporting By Libby George in Abuja and Julia Payne in London,
editing by William Hardy)