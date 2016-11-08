Nigeria reaches "outline" settlement with oil firms on owed payments -FT

LAGOS Nov 8 Nigeria has reached an "outline
settlement" worth $5 billion with five oil majors to cover
outstanding payments for joint exploration and production, the
Financial Times said on Tuesday.
The OPEC member's state oil firm NNPC has over years piled
up unpaid bills, so-called cash calls, that it was obliged to
pay under joint ventures with Western oil firms, with which it
explores for and produces oil.
Nigerian Oil Minister Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu said Royal Dutch
Shell, Exxon Mobil, Italy's ENI,
Chevron and France's Total had "accepted" the
$5 billion deal, according to the FT's website.
Shell and Chevron declined to comment in response to
enquiries by Reuters. The others were yet to respond.
The payments would be made in the form of new oil
production, the FT said, quoting the minister and "people close
to Western companies". There would also be a one-off cash
payment.
The agreement would hopefully be finalised by the end of the
year and cover the period from 2010 to 2015, the paper said.
Kachikwu has been trying to reduce the financial obligations
for more than a year.
The delay in payments has hindered oil and gas investment in
the West African nation and worsened a budget crisis as the
government seeks to increase spending to drag Africa's biggest
economy out of recession.
Nigeria's oil and gas output had been relatively stagnant
for years, until militants started a wave of attacks in January
to fight for a greater share of oil revenues.
