REFILE-Nigeria proposes broad oil sector overhaul, sale of stakes in NNPC

By Libby George
LONDON Nov 11 Nigeria outlined a plan to
overhaul state oil company NNPC and eventually list it on the
stock exchange in a bid to modernise and streamline an industry
known for graft and mismanagement.
The ministry of petroleum released a draft late on Thursday
to underpin industry reform stalled for a decade amid
disagreements and political infighting over how best to manage
the nation's energy resources.
The ministry seeks, in the proposal, to end the OPEC
member's reliance on oil exports and shift to a "gas-based
industrial economy," and said Nigeria needs to reform the oil
sector or risk output falling.
"Unless there are additions to reserves and those reserves
are brought into production, Nigeria can expect to see absolute
declines in production from around 2020," the plan said.
As a key step to improve crude output of around 2 million
barrels a day, Nigeria wants to transform NNPC from an
bureaucratic empire where little work gets done into an entity
functioning like the private sector.
"NNPC will be made autonomous from the state, it will
relinquish all its policy making and regulatory activities, and
it will be treated on an equal basis with private sector
operators for projects," the draft said.
The West African nation has been mulling a sale of oil
assets to raise hard currency as a slump in vital oil revenues
has eroded the budget.
The proposal said a newly formed corporation could sell
stakes "so long as the government shareholder retains effective
control and ownership." The listing itself is unlikely to happen
soon, as foreign investors worried about a new currency
devaluation have exited the Nigerian bourse.
The ministry said it will consult with lawmakers over the
reform, but it faces serious challenges. Some members of
parliament, including from the president's All Progressives
Congress (APC), have objected to government plans to sell oil
and other assets to raise hard currency.
"It's commendable that they have actually tried to make a
petroleum sector policy," said Aaron Sayne, senior governance
officer with the Natural Resource Governance Institute.
But he said the lack of details, specific targets and the
backing of a broad coalition would make it difficult to achieve
many of the aims.
"Where this is short on details is where the vested
political interests are the strongest," he said. "It's not clear
that it has the political support."
REFINERY REVAMP
The ministry's draft proposes a similar approach to spur
investment in the nation's sclerotic refineries, allowing the
closure or privatisation of them unless they can become
profitable. It would also eliminate any remaining fuel subsidies
and aim to deregulate fuel prices.
It also included placing more responsibility for oil spills
and pollution on the companies operating them, including
criminal "prosecutions of company directors where necessary."
The issue is sensitive for oil majors operating in the Niger
Delta oil hub where militants and villagers fight for a greater
share of oil revenues and higher compensation for oil spills.
Shell, one of the largest international companies
operating in Nigeria, Chevron, and ExxonMobil
declined to comment on the plan. ENI did not
immediately respond to a request for comment.
