UPDATE 1-Nigerian oil labour union suspends Exxon Mobil strike in Rivers state

(Adds trade union comment on nationwide strike)
YENAGOA, Nigeria May 20 A Nigerian labour union
that had called for the shutdown of all Exxon Mobil Corp
facilities in the Niger Delta has suspended its strike at its
Rivers state branch in the oil production hub, two union
representatives said on Saturday.
Reuters had been unable to verify independently whether
members of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff
Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) had shut the company's
facilities in the region on Friday, and oil industry sources
said there was no impact on production.
"The strike has been suspended," said Chika Onuegbu, who
represents PENGASSAN in Rivers state.
Onuegbu and a senior PENGASSAN official, who also said the
strike in Rivers state had been suspended but did not want to be
identified, said the move followed a ruling by an industrial
arbitration panel.
PENGASSAN'S chairman in the Port Harcourt zone, Azubike M
Azubike, later said the industrial action had not been suspended
elsewhere in the country.
"The strike is still on nationwide, especially in Exxon
Mobil facilities across Nigeria. We are still talking with Exxon
Mobil management," he said.
Nigerian labour unions have held a number of strikes in the
last few months over the dismissal of oil industry workers.
The latest industrial action was in protest at the sacking
of 150 workers in December, of which 82 were PENGASSAN members.
Strikes by Exxon workers in Nigeria at the end of last year
did affect output, delaying loadings by weeks.
(Reporting by Tife Owolabi, Alexis Akwagyiram in Lagos and
Anamesere Igboeroteonwu in Onitsha; Editing by Dale Hudson,
Bernard Orr)