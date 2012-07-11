UPDATE 1-Nigeria's cabinet approves bill to overhaul oil sector

* PIB could unlock billions of dollars of investment
* State oil company to be restructured, partly listed
* Bill will change fiscal terms for foreign oil companies
By Felix Onuah
ABUJA, July 11 Nigeria's cabinet has approved a
final draft of an oil law, years in the making, that will be
sent to President Goodluck Jonathan before going to parliament
in a few days, the oil minister said on Wednesday.
The Petroleum Industry Bill's passage is needed to unblock
billions of dollars of stalled investment into exploration and
production, but it has been stuck for about five years as
ministers and parliamentarians disagreed on details.
"(Cabinet) today approved the final draft of the new PIB. We
expect that within the next few days Mister President will
forward it to the national assembly," Diezani Alison-Madueke
told reporters at the presidential villa.
Industry participants say the PIB is needed to halt a
decline in crude production in Nigeria.
The bill includes plans to partly privatize and list the
state oil company, tax oil company profits at 20 percent for
deep offshore and 50 percent for shallow or onshore, and give
the oil minister supervisory powers over all oil institutions.
"The new PIB is going to make the oil industry more
competitive and accountable. It proposes revolutionary changes
in the industry," Alison-Madueke said.
Industry experts have said that the tax terms in the latest
bill are more favourable to foreign oil companies like Shell
, Exxon, Chevron and Total
than previous drafts.
There is no guarantee that lawmakers will push through the
bill. Powerful interests could block or delay it, as has
happened in the past, although Jonathan being explicitly behind
it gives this version of the bill a better chance than previous
ones.
The PIB would also lead to an overhaul of the Nigerian
National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).
The oil minister said that NNPC would be unbundled and an
independent National Oil Company would be created, which would
be listed and take over current infrastructure owned by
Nigeria's government.
But the final draft does not make clear which assets the NOC
will take over and if it will be given the most valuable
production sharing contracts.