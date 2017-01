Nigeria's president appoints new head of state oil firm

LONDON Aug 4 Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari appointed Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu as the new group managing director of state oil firm Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) on Tuesday, a statement from the presidency said.

The new head was the executive vice chairman and general counsel of Exxon-Mobil (Africa) and is taking over from Joseph Thlama Dawha. (Reporting By Felix Onuah in Abuja, writing by Julia Payne; editing by Susan Thomas)