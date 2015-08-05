UPDATE 2-New head of Nigeria's state oil company sacks top management

(Adds statement from NNPC)
By Julia Payne
ABUJA Aug 5 The new head of Nigeria's state oil
firm dismissed senior managers after a government directive, the
company said on Wednesday, barely a day after President
Muhammadu Buhari appointed him as managing director.
"All of the executive directors were let go ... Buhari
wanted a clean slate," one of the dismissed managers said.
Buhari appointed a former executive of Exxon Mobil,
Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu, to be the new head of NNPC on Tuesday, as
part of a crackdown on corruption and mismanagement in Nigeria's
main revenue earner.
A second source said the names of the new senior managers
would be published later in the day and that the number of
executive director positions would be reduced to four. A third
NNPC source said that four such positions had been approved by
the new president.
"The Federal Government has approved the retirement of all
eight Group Executive Directors of the Nigerian National
Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) with immediate effect," an emailed
statement from the state oil company said.
Oil sales account for about 70 percent of government
revenues and these have been battered by the slump in global
crude prices.
A report by the Natural Resource Governance Institute said
overhauling the state firm's oil sales were key to this effort
as billions of dollars a year in proceeds are either wasted or
unaccounted in the current set-up.
Last month, Buhari said that NNPC would be divided but did
not give further details.
The eight group executive directors that were dismissed
worked directly under the head of the firm.
They were in charge of exploration and production, refining
and petrochemicals, engineering and technology, gas and power,
business development, finance and accounts and commerce and
investments.
