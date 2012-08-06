Nigeria's oil law is test for Jonathan presidency

* Ambitious oil bill gives Jonathan chance of legacy
* Parliament has tense relationship with president's team
* Bill is watered-down but would revive investment
* Industry expects law to finally pass next year
By Joe Brock
ABUJA, Aug 6 Nigeria's landmark energy bill
could revive Africa's biggest oil industry and improve President
Goodluck Jonathan's reputation, but rebellious lawmakers will
seriously test his resolve to push it through in its present
form.
The Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) would bring root and
branch reform to an industry that produces 80 percent of
government revenues but has been plagued by corruption and
mismanagement for decades.
The bill has been stuck in parliament for more than five
years, casting a cloud of regulatory uncertainty over the sector
and driving billions of dollars of investment away to rival oil
producing nations. If the uncertainty is left unresolved, oil
revenues could soon start falling.
The wide-ranging bill would change working terms for oil
majors like Shell and Exxon and partly
privatise the national oil firm, but has been held up as
government and oil firms argued over terms.
Nigeria is among the world's top ten oil exporters and a key
supplier to the United States, China and Europe because its
light, sweet crude is ideal for making motor fuel. It is home to
the world's seventh-largest gas reserves and has more proven oil
in the ground than the rest of sub-Saharan Africa combined.
If Jonathan can pass the bill, it could help restore a
presidency battered by an Islamist insurgency in the north, an
abortive attempt to remove a popular fuel subsidy and a raft of
corruption scandals, since he won an election last year.
"As a president who came to power with a landmark reform
agenda, the passage and implementation of the PIB will provide a
key gauge of Jonathan's performance in office," said Roddy
Barclay, West Africa analyst at Control Risks, a consultancy.
"Having suffered numerous damaging public setbacks in recent
months, making headway on this key piece of legislation would go
some way to restoring his international standing."
REBELLIOUS PARLIAMENT
Jonathan's explicit endorsement of the bill gives it a
better chance of passing than previous versions, but his
increasingly tense relationship with parliament means he is
likely to have to concede ground or face embarrassing delays.
Parliament returns from recess to debate the PIB in
mid-September but several lawmakers have told Reuters that the
PIB won't get an easy ride and they intend on making major
changes.
"We will not be subjected to pressure to pass the PIB. It
will not get a speedy passage but a thorough passage," Zakari
Mohammed, spokesman for the lower house, told Reuters.
Jonathan's team had made it clear they are expecting a swift
passage of a draft he has signed off on.
The president and his close ally Oil Minister Diezani
Alison-Madueke will be given greater powers in the latest draft,
which is likely to be a sticking point with many lawmakers who
believe the executive arm of government is already too dominant.
"We've seen the powers given to the oil minister in the PIB
and there is no way we're going to allow our heritage to be
handed over to any individual," one member of the House of
Representatives told Reuters, asking not to be named.
Relations between parliament and Jonathan's administration
have soured this year, as rows flared up over the budget and
several parliamentary probes into oil corruption.
"We want this to pass, and it will, but not just the way the
president and the oil minister want. No way," the lawmaker said.
There is however always the possibility lawmakers could
improve transparency in the bill, which analysts say falls far
short of what was hoped.
Besides giving powers to the oil minister, Jonathan's
committee also added a clause that would allow the president to
give oil licenses out at his own discretion, a backward step
parliament is likely to reverse.
"This unfavourable sentiment towards the president and oil
minister may actually be positive towards giving Nigeria a
reasonably acceptable PIB," Clement Nwankwo, director at the
Policy and Legal Advocacy Centre in Abuja, said.
Nwankwo, who works closely with the national assembly,
believes the PIB won't pass for around 9 months.
Whatever the bill ends up looking like, passing it would at
least end the uncertainty which has prevented Nigeria from
holding an oil licensing round for five years.
It may also attract investment into natural gas, helping end
chronic power shortages. That would provide the kind of legacy
Jonathan indicated he wanted before winning last year's vote.