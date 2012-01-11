Nigeria oil platforms on "red alert" for shutdown- union

ABUJA Jan 11 Nigeria's biggest oil workers' union said it was putting oil platforms on red alert in preperation for shutting down output from Africa's largest producer, as part of a nationwide protest against the axing of a popular petrol subsidy.

Nigeria exports over 2 million barrels of crude oil per day and is a key supplier to the U.S. and Europe. Concerns about supply from Africa's most populous nation can move global oil prices .

"Now that the Federal Government has decided to be callous minded, we hereby direct all production platforms to be on red alert in preparation for total production shutdown," a statement from oil union PENGASSAN said.

