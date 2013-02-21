CORRECTED-Nigerian offshore attacks surge as pirates advance

(Corrects name of Control Risk analyst)
* Piracy attacks worst since 2010 - Control Risks
* Gangs venture further afield, become more violent
* Oil gangs with powerful backers are prime suspects
By Joe Brock and Jonathan Saul
ABUJA/LONDON, Feb 21 A spike in piracy off
Nigeria's oil-rich coast has shown gangs are willing to venture
further afield and use more violent tactics, increasing the risk
of doing business in Africa's largest energy producer.
Pirates demanded a 200 million naira ($1.3 million) ransom
for the release of six foreigners kidnapped on Sunday, the
latest in at least five attacks in Nigerian waters this month.
Exxon Mobil and Shell officials said this
week that security was a major factor in Nigeria, and it was one
of the most expensive oil-producing countries to operate in.
"The recent upsurge in maritime kidnaps off the Niger Delta
... has not been witnessed since 2010," said Tom Patterson,
maritime risk analyst at Control Risks.
"It is easy to underestimate the debilitating effect such a
situation can have, even on larger corporations," Patterson
added.
Oil and shipping companies have to hire crisis management
teams, pay huge insurance premiums and face the prospect of
ransom payments, as well as brace themselves for damage to their
reputations.
At the same time, pirates are becoming more ambitious.
Three crew members were kidnapped on Feb. 7 from the
British-flagged cargo ship, Esther C, around 80 miles offshore,
the furthest pirates have reached in the Gulf of Guinea.
Gunmen killed a Filipino crew member when they attacked a
chemical tanker three days earlier, in the first confirmed case
in Nigerian waters of crew being killed on a vessel that
deployed a private armed team, maritime risk experts AKE said.
OIL GANGS
The prime suspects for most attacks are Nigerian oil gangs,
who already carry out industrial scale crude theft, called
'bunkering' in the restive onshore Niger Delta swamplands.
Nigeria's oil minister said this week that oil theft, which
can amount to 150,000 barrels per day (bpd), was the work of an
international criminal syndicate. President Goodluck Jonathan
has reached out to Britain for help.
Security experts also believe Nigerian security officials
and politicians are complicit in oil theft and piracy.
"There are many top people in Nigeria involved in
commissioning these attacks and sharing the profits," said
Michael Frodl, head of U.S. consultancy C-Level Maritime Risks.
"It's obvious to us that they've been bringing in people in
other nations into the game, and sharing a cut in exchange for
tips for tankers and cargoes."
Compounding the problem, there is less fuel available in
Nigeria since Jonathan reduced subsidies last year, which has
forced prices to rise. This has provided an added incentive for
gangs to locally refine stolen oil or siphon fuel off ships they
attack, experts say.
The rise in pirate attacks comes as Nigerian forces have
been more stretched in the last two years due to an Islamist
insurgency in the Muslim north.
"There is a sense that security resources are being focused
to combat the terrorist threat in the north of the country,"
said Rory Lamrock, analyst with security firm AKE.
"We're likely to see further attacks over the coming months
as local authorities are unable to effectively police the
waters, especially up to 50 or 60 nautical miles off the coast."
