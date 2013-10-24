White House concerned by increase in piracy in West Africa

WASHINGTON Oct 24 The White House said on
Thursday it is concerned about the rise in piracy off the coast
of West Africa, and is seeking more information about reports
that pirates have kidnapped two U.S. citizens from an oil supply
vessel in the Gulf of Guinea.
"We are seeking additional information so that we can
contribute to the safe resolution of the situation," White House
spokesman Jay Carney told reporters at a briefing.
"More broadly, we are concerned by the disturbing increase
in the incidence of maritime crime, including incidents of
piracy off the coast of West Africa, specifically in the Gulf of
Guinea," Carney said.