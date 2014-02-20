Nigerian president names Zenith Bank MD as next cbank governor

Feb 20 Nigerian president Goodluck Jonathan named the managing director of Zenith Bank Godwin Emefiele as the next central bank governor, the chairman of the Senate committee on finance told Reuters by telephone.

Jonathan suspended current central bank head Lamido Sanusi on Thursday, putting deputy governor Sarah Alade in charge in the interim.

Senator Ahmed Makarfi confirmed that Emefiele's nomination had been sent to the Senate for approval to take office when Sanusi's term would have expired in June.

He said the president had a prerogative to suspend the central bank governor using his executive powers, and that the Senate would only need to approve a full removal.