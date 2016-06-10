Military sweep in Nigeria's Delta risks fuelling more dissent

* Residents allege abuse by army, army denies
* Military has deployed gunboats to search villages
* Militant group has claimed string of attacks on pipelines
By Tife Owolabi
OPOROZA, Nigeria, June 10 The Nigerian army has
swept into villages in the southern swamplands in an operation
to crush the Niger Delta Avengers group, but allegations by
residents of brutal tactics and rapes by some of its soldiers
risk stoking anger in the region.
The army has vowed to stop the militant group which has
claimed a string of attacks on oil pipelines which have cut
Nigeria's oil output by half a million barrels a day to a
20-year low. It denies the allegations of abuse.
The military has deployed dozens of gunboats in the Delta
swamps to search a cluster of villages that are home to a former
militant leader whom officials link to the previously unknown
group, residents said.
Community leaders and a security source said the sweep has
failed to produce results, despite the arrest of some 15
suspects, while relations with locals already angered by deep
poverty and oil spills have worsened.
"Our people are very angry with the arrest of innocent
people in the name of looking for pipeline vandals," said Eric
Omare, a spokesman for Ijaw Youth Council, which represents the
main ethnic group in the Delta region.
Five of the arrested were released after it turned out they
were oil workers unrelated to the militants. Activists say
several students who also had no connection to the Avengers
remained in custody.
In interviews with Reuters, the first foreign news outlet to
visit the Oporoza community raided by the army, 10 villagers
said soldiers had searched their houses in the middle of the
night after arriving in gunboats and surrounding the village.
Two villagers said they were raped, while two others
reported looting. One villager said he was struck by a soldier
with the butt of a gun.
"About 3 a.m., military men invaded our community. Four of
them stormed my house and broke the doors," 50-year old
Ebimobore Oboivu said, wailing in front of her hut in the creeks
criss-crossed by oil pipelines.
"Two them raped me as the other two pointed guns at my
head," she said.
Army spokesman Rabe Abubakar denied troops had used force or
raped anyone when searching Oporoza. "The reason we are there is
because of some criminal guys who by all means decide to do
unholy and inappropriate acts against their country," he said.
But the Delta state government, under whose jurisdiction the
community falls, has urged the military to launch an
investigation. "This is not the first time such allegations are
made," state government spokesman Charles Anaigwu said.
A smashed window and bullet holes could be seen at one house
and one hut with an iron roof. A television set inside a house
had a bullet hole from a gun fired by one of the soldiers,
villagers said.
A second woman, Simply Timi, also described being the victim
of a gang rape. "I heard a loud bang on my door with three army
men. One of them pinned me to the ground and they all raped me."
President Muhammadu Buhari has launched a reform of the army
which has long faced accusations of abuses. But rights groups
routinely accuse soldiers of detentions without arrest warrant,
looting and beating of prisoners.
In April, the United States urged Nigeria to investigate a
report by Amnesty International that soldiers killed hundreds of
Shi'ite Muslims in the northern city of Zaria in December. The
army has said it acted in self-defence after the sect had
ambushed a convoy.
CALLS FOR INQUIRIES
Oporoza, at the centre of a group of villages, is home to
Government Ekpemupolo, known as Tompolo, a former militant
leader who laid down arms with other commanders in 2009 under an
amnesty promising generous cash payments.
Buhari, faced with a revenue squeeze due to low oil prices,
has cut funding for the amnesty plan, causing widespread
resentment in the Delta, where the plan also funds job training
for the unemployed.
Officials link Tompolo with the attacks, saying they began
in January, around the same time that a court issued an arrest
warrant for him on graft charges, prompting him to go into
hiding. Tompolo has denied any link to the Avengers.
Security officials say villagers have been hiding militants
like Tompolo.
Soldiers ransacked Tompolo's compound and searched dozens of
huts but a Nigeria-based security source, asking not to be
named, said the army sweep had not generated any leads about who
was behind the militant group.
"You can't ruin the life of a whole community because of one
man," said Nelson Okagbami, an Oporoza community leader.
He said he saw soldiers dragging away one wounded teenager.
"Bullets were flying around. I had to hide in a church," he
said.
At a meeting earlier this week, Delta state governors agreed
with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to address local grievances.
But in Oporoza people fear the army will come back.
"Soldiers pointed guns at me and I fell to my knees begging
before they left me alone," said Tari Maka, a food vendor in
Oporoza. "When will this end because we don't even understand
what is happening?"
(Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Richard Balmforth)