UPDATE 7-Militants launch attacks in Niger Delta as Buhari cancels visit

(Adds attack on Forcados pipeline in paragraphs 6-10)
By Tife Owolabi and Ulf Laessing
BODO/ABUJA, Nigeria, June 2 Militants launched
new attacks in the Niger Delta on Thursday, vowing to bring
Nigeria's struggling oil industry to a halt, and the president
cancelled a long-awaited visit to the region.
The army said militants killed six people on Wednesday when
they ambushed a boat belonging to state oil firm NNPC in the
Warri area.
Separately, the Niger Delta Avengers group said it had
attacked two crude pipelines operated by Italy's ENI.
"At about 2:00 am today @NDAvengers blew up the Ogboinbiri
to Tebidaba and Clough Creek to Tebidaba Crude Oil pipelines in
Bayelsa State," the group said on Twitter.
"This is in line with our promise to all international oil
companies and indigenous oil companies that Nigeria oil
production will be zero."
The group also said on Friday it has again blown up the
Forcados oil pipeline, which was under repair after an attack in
February.
"At 3:00 am today @NDAvengers blew up the SPDC Forcados 48"
Exportline," the group said on a Twitter feed it uses to claim
credit for attacks.
"We warned SPDC not to go ahead with repair works," the
group said.
Nigeria's oil minister said in April that repairs to the
Forcados pipeline, controlled by Shell Petroleum Development
Company Limited, would be completed in June.
Royal Dutch Shell could not be immediately reached
for comment.
But the NDA said in a statement late on Thursday that it was
not responsible for the boat attack.
"Killing of sleeping soldiers is not our style," the NDA
said in an emailed statement.
The Avengers group has claimed responsibility for other
recent attacks on Chevron and Royal Dutch Shell
facilities. A wave of such attacks have helped drive the
country's oil output to a 20-year low.
Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari cancelled at the last
minute a visit planned for Thursday to the Delta, source of most
of Nigeria's crude.
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo made the trip in Buhari's place
to launch a cleanup programme in an area badly hit by oil
spills, vowing to work with community leaders to end militant
attacks.
POVERTY AND POLLUTION
No reason has been given for the cancellation of what would
have been Buhari's first visit to the region since taking office
a year ago. Western allies and local officials have told the
former military chief that he needs to address poverty and oil
pollution in the Delta to stop unrest.
"We are determined to put right the wrongs of the past,
where the people of this land were treated unfairly and the
environment unduly polluted and degraded," Osinbajo said in a
speech in the town of Bodo in the polluted Ogoniland area.
"The cleanup of this land will require change on the part of
all those who deal with the Niger Delta environment -
particularly the oil companies and our communities," he said.
The Avengers have accused Buhari, a Muslim from northern
Nigeria, of ignoring the problems of the predominantly Christian
Delta.
Achim Steiner, executive director of the U.N. Environment
Programme, joined Osinbajo at the ceremony. He said the cleanup
"cannot happen overnight" but he hoped the government, oil firms
and locals could work together to reduce pollution.
(Additional reporting by Felix Onuah in Abuja, Seun Sanni in
Lagos, Anamesere Igboeroteonwu in Onitsha, Ernest Scheyder in
Houston, Henning Gloystein and Seng Li Peng in Singapore;
Writing by Ulf Laessing and Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Peter
Cooney and Tom Hogue)