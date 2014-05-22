Seplat confident will win Chevron Nigerian asset sale dispute

LAGOS May 22 Oil and gas firm Seplat said it is
confident a Chevron asset sale dispute in Nigeria will
be settled in its favour, its chief executive said on Thursday.
Austin Avuru said during a presentation of its interim
management statement that it had appealed a ruling questioning
the jurisdiction of the Nigerian court in deciding the Chevron
oil block bid, for which its bid was the second-highest.
A Nigerian judge last week ruled the Federal High Court
should have jurisdiction over Chevron's asset sale dispute with
Nigeria's Brittania-U, dealing a blow to Chevron which had hoped
to have the case dismissed.
