Nigeria index nears 9-month high as banks, consumer stocks gain

LAGOS, June 23 Nigeria's main share index
approached a 9-month high on Thursday, after rising for a third
straight day as investors poured cash into banking and consumer
goods stocks.
The stock market, which has the second-biggest weighting
after Kuwait on the MSCI frontier market index, climbed 2.9
percent to 30,999 points by 1234 GMT, a level last seen on Oct.
2.
Stocks are up 5.2 percent so far this year, wiping out
earlier losses since the central bank floated the naira this
week and eased trading restrictions on the currency that caused
foreign investors to flee.
