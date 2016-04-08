MSCI could exclude Nigeria from Frontier Markets index

LONDON, April 8 Index provider MSCI is seeking
feedback from investors on the ease of access to the Nigerian
equity market, a move that could lead to it being excluded from
MSCI's Frontier Markets index.
The consultation follows the introduction of restrictions on
foreign currency trading, MSCI said in a statement issued late
on Thursday, adding that it would announce its decision on or
before April 29.
Nigeria, Africa's biggest economy, is facing its worst
crisis in decades as the falling price of oil has slashed
revenues, prompting the central bank to peg the currency and
introduce curbs to protect foreign exchange reserves, which have
fallen to 11-year lows.
The International Monetary Fund has called on Nigeria to
lift the curbs and let the naira currency reflect market forces
more closely, as the restrictions have significantly affected
the private sector.
MSCI said that ease of capital inflows and outflows was one
of the key criteria in its market classification framework.
"Introduction of restrictive measures, such as capital
or foreign exchange controls, which can lead to material
deterioration of equity market accessibility, may result in the
exclusion of such market from the MSCI Frontier Markets Indexes
and a reclassification to Standalone Market status," it warned.
Charles Robertson, global chief economist at Renaissance
Capital, said the possibility that Nigeria might lose its place
in the index had been a risk since it was excluded from key bond
indices by JPMorgan and Barclays last year. "Now the risk has
become acute," he said.
Being excluded would create a higher hurdle to attracting
future investments, as there would be no need for passive
frontier market funds, which track the MSCI index, to hold
Nigerian stocks. "With this news, Nigeria's hopes of attracting
private sector investors have been dealt another blow,"
Robertson added.
Daniel Salter, head of equity strategy at Renaissance
Capital, said that about $480 million of MSCI benchmarked money
was in Nigeria, in both mutual funds and exchange traded funds.
(Reporting by Claire Milhench Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)