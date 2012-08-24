CORRECTED-Nigeria fuel union calls off strike over subsidy

(Corrects Peter Obi's position to Anambra state governor from
senator in para 10)
* Union says will resume talks in two weeks
* Fuel supplies to return to capital Abuja
By Camillus Eboh and Felix Onuah
ABUJA, Aug 24 A Nigerian fuel union called off
Friday's planned nationwide strike over the government's
non-payment of fuel subsidies after fraud investigations into
the country's gasoline subsidy scheme.
Fuel stations in the capital Abuja have been shut this week
as the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers
(NUPENG) held back supplies to the government hub as a warning
ahead of Friday's planned action.
However, the threat of widespread fuel shortages in Africa's
second-biggest economy was averted, albeit temporarily, when
NUPENG called off the strike.
"The strike action has been called off ... within two weeks
we will come back again to sit down (with the government) to
look at the issues again," NUPENG National President Achese Igwe
told reporters on Friday. Igwe added that NUPENG tanker drivers
had been sent back to work to distribute fuel to Abuja depots.
Nigeria's Ministry of Finance said this week that it will
not pay fuel marketers who have been found to have committed
fraud, and government officials have claimed that it is the fuel
companies who are driving the strike threat.
Igwe said that the issues raised with the government
included the payment of subsidies to marketers, outstanding
wages for its staff and what it called unfair labour practices
by foreign oil companies, especially Shell and Chevron
.
Shell and Chevron were not immediately available for
comment.
The finance ministry on Wednesday distributed a list of 25
local oil companies that it says collected a combined 61.33
billion naira ($388.29 million) in subsidies for fuel they never
delivered.
A high-level politician said on Thursday that some companies
had started to repay some of this money, suggesting that the
government and fuel firms are reaching a compromise.
"From the report we got today from the Minister of Finance,
some of the indicted marketers have started refunding," Anambra
State Governor Peter Obi told reporters at the presidential
villa.
President Goodluck Jonathan had attempted to remove fuel
subsidies in January, but more than a week of protests and
strikes prompted their partial reinstatement.
The protests, which began about fuel prices but turned into
an anti-corruption drive, prompted a wave of investigations into
the subsidy regime and a parliamentary report uncovered a $6.8
billion fraud - one of the biggest graft scams in Nigeria's
history.
