UPDATE 1-Nigeria fuel union suspends strike over subsidy halt

By Camillus Eboh and Felix Onuah

ABUJA, Aug 24 A Nigerian trade union suspended for two weeks a strike, planned for Friday, that had risked causing widespread fuel shortages as a protest against the government's decision to stop paying firms suspected of defrauding the country's gasoline subsidy scheme.

Fuel stations in Abuja have been shut this week as the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), which government officials say has ties with some of the affected firms, held back supplies to the capital city as a warning ahead of the wider action.

On Friday NUPENG said it was putting off the action pending further talks, while a senior politician earlier reported signs the government and fuel companies were approaching a compromise.

"The strike action has been called off ... within two weeks we will come back again to sit down (with the government) to look at the issues again," NUPENG National President Achese Igwe told reporters.

Igwe added that NUPENG tanker drivers had been sent back to work to distribute fuel to Abuja depots.

Nigeria is among the world's top 10 crude oil exporters but has to import most of its fuel because its refineries are in disrepair due to decades of corruption and mismanagement. It pays subsidies on fuel imports to keep gasoline prices low, the only benefit many Nigerians believe they get from living in an oil-rich state.

The Ministry of Finance said this week that it will not pay fuel marketers who have been found to have committed fraud, and government officials have accused fuel companies of driving the strike threat.

Igwe said the issues NUPENG raised with the government included the payment of subsidies to marketers, outstanding wages for its staff and what it termed unfair labour practices by foreign oil companies, especially Royal Dutch Shell and Chevron.

Shell and Chevron were not immediately available for comment.

The finance ministry on Wednesday distributed a list of 25 local oil companies that it says collected a combined 61.33 billion naira ($388.3 million) in subsidies for fuel they never delivered. Local fuel marketers have blamed foreign oil traders for some of the infractions.

On Friday, the country's fuel regulator said oil traders would now have to pre-qualify before they could import fuel products into Africa's most populous nation, to combat fraudulent subsidy claims.

The Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency has given oil traders, which include some of the biggest in the world, until Sept. 7 to submit their applications to import fuel. Nigeria imported over 7 million tonnes of oil products in 2009, according to the International Energy Agency.

A high-level politician said on Thursday that some companies had started to repay money, suggesting that the government and fuel firms are reaching a compromise.

"From the report we got today from the Minister of Finance, some of the indicted marketers have started refunding," Anambra State Governor Peter Obi, who had attended government meetings on ways to resolve the issue, told reporters at the presidential villa.

President Goodluck Jonathan had attempted to remove fuel subsidies in January, but more than a week of protests and strikes prompted their partial reinstatement.

The protests, which began about fuel prices but turned into an anti-corruption drive, prompted a wave of investigations into the subsidy regime and a parliamentary report uncovered a $6.8 billion fraud - one of the biggest graft scams in Nigeria's history.