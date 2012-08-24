UPDATE 1-Nigeria fuel union suspends strike over subsidy halt

* Union says will resume talks in two weeks
* Fuel supplies to return to capital Abuja
* Regulator tightens rules for oil traders
By Camillus Eboh and Felix Onuah
ABUJA, Aug 24 A Nigerian trade union suspended
for two weeks a strike, planned for Friday, that had risked
causing widespread fuel shortages as a protest against the
government's decision to stop paying firms suspected of
defrauding the country's gasoline subsidy scheme.
Fuel stations in Abuja have been shut this week as the
National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG),
which government officials say has ties with some of the
affected firms, held back supplies to the capital city as a
warning ahead of the wider action.
On Friday NUPENG said it was putting off the action pending
further talks, while a senior politician earlier reported signs
the government and fuel companies were approaching a compromise.
"The strike action has been called off ... within two weeks
we will come back again to sit down (with the government) to
look at the issues again," NUPENG National President Achese Igwe
told reporters.
Igwe added that NUPENG tanker drivers had been sent back to
work to distribute fuel to Abuja depots.
Nigeria is among the world's top 10 crude oil exporters but
has to import most of its fuel because its refineries are in
disrepair due to decades of corruption and mismanagement. It
pays subsidies on fuel imports to keep gasoline prices low, the
only benefit many Nigerians believe they get from living in an
oil-rich state.
The Ministry of Finance said this week that it will not pay
fuel marketers who have been found to have committed fraud, and
government officials have accused fuel companies of driving the
strike threat.
Igwe said the issues NUPENG raised with the government
included the payment of subsidies to marketers, outstanding
wages for its staff and what it termed unfair labour practices
by foreign oil companies, especially Royal Dutch Shell
and Chevron.
Shell and Chevron were not immediately available for
comment.
The finance ministry on Wednesday distributed a list of 25
local oil companies that it says collected a combined 61.33
billion naira ($388.3 million) in subsidies for fuel they never
delivered. Local fuel marketers have blamed foreign oil traders
for some of the infractions.
On Friday, the country's fuel regulator said oil traders
would now have to pre-qualify before they could import fuel
products into Africa's most populous nation, to combat
fraudulent subsidy claims.
The Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency has given
oil traders, which include some of the biggest in the world,
until Sept. 7 to submit their applications to import fuel.
Nigeria imported over 7 million tonnes of oil products in 2009,
according to the International Energy Agency.
A high-level politician said on Thursday that some companies
had started to repay money, suggesting that the government and
fuel firms are reaching a compromise.
"From the report we got today from the Minister of Finance,
some of the indicted marketers have started refunding," Anambra
State Governor Peter Obi, who had attended government meetings
on ways to resolve the issue, told reporters at the presidential
villa.
President Goodluck Jonathan had attempted to remove fuel
subsidies in January, but more than a week of protests and
strikes prompted their partial reinstatement.
The protests, which began about fuel prices but turned into
an anti-corruption drive, prompted a wave of investigations into
the subsidy regime and a parliamentary report uncovered a $6.8
billion fraud - one of the biggest graft scams in Nigeria's
history.