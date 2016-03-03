Goldman Sachs, MTN to invest in Nigerian e-commerce firm AIG

Banks face talent crisis amid mounting costs of employee turnover -report
Jan 18 Despite recent changes at banks such as faster promotions intended to retain employees, many firms are still in danger of losing top talent, according to a new report.
ABUJA, March 3 Africa Internet Group (AIG) has secured 225 million euros in funding from investors including U.S. bank Goldman Sachs, South Africa's MTN and Rocket Internet, the Nigerian e-commerce group said on Thursday.
The firm attracted 75 million euros from French insurer AXA last month. (Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram; editing by Ulf Laessing and Jason Neely)
Jan 18 Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd , Canada's No. 2 railroad operator, said on Wednesday its chief executive would leave five months earlier than originally expected and it reported a lower-than-expected adjusted quarterly profit.
Jan 18 Former Canadian Pacific Chief Executive Hunter Harrison is in advanced talks to team up with a former Pershing Square Capital partner, seeking to shake up rival railroad CSX Corp, according to a person familiar with the matter.