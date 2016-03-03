版本:
Goldman Sachs, MTN to invest in Nigerian e-commerce firm AIG

ABUJA, March 3 Africa Internet Group (AIG) has secured 225 million euros in funding from investors including U.S. bank Goldman Sachs, South Africa's MTN and Rocket Internet, the Nigerian e-commerce group said on Thursday.

The firm attracted 75 million euros from French insurer AXA last month. (Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram; editing by Ulf Laessing and Jason Neely)

