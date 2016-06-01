版本:
Nigerian militant group claims attack on Chevron oil facility

YENAGOA, Nigeria, June 1 The Niger Delta Avengers (NDA) attacked a Chevron oil facility, the Nigerian militant group said on Twitter on Wednesday.

"NDA blew up Chevron oil well RMP 23 and 24 3:44 am this morning," the group said, without giving details.

(Reporting by Tife Owolabi and Ulf Laessing; editing by Jason Neely)

