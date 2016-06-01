Nigerian militant group claims attack on Chevron oil facility

BRIEF-Aercap leased, purchased and sold 458 aircraft in 2016
* Signed lease agreements for 56 aircraft, including 21 wide-body and 35 narrow-body aircraft in Q4; purchased 19 aircraft in Q4
YENAGOA, Nigeria, June 1 The Niger Delta Avengers (NDA) attacked a Chevron oil facility, the Nigerian militant group said on Twitter on Wednesday.
"NDA blew up Chevron oil well RMP 23 and 24 3:44 am this morning," the group said, without giving details.
(Reporting by Tife Owolabi and Ulf Laessing; editing by Jason Neely)
* Says in 2017, capstone expects to produce 94,000 tonnes (±5%) of copper from its Pinto Valley, Cozamin And Minto mines
* Kivalliq announces $3 million financing package; Sandstorm makes equity investment and payment for royalty portfolio