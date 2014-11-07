UPDATE 2-Suicide bomber kills at least 7 at bank in northeast Nigeria

* Blast targets ATM point of bank branch in Bauchi state
DAMATURU, Nigeria, Nov 7 A suicide bomber killed
at least 7 people outside a commercial bank in a northeast
Nigerian town on Friday, the latest suspected attack by Islamist
Boko Haram insurgents, police and local residents said.
The blast occurred at an ATM point of a branch of the First
Bank of Nigeria in Azare in Bauchi state, an area that
has suffered previous attacks by the Islamist militants who
appear to be ignoring a ceasefire deal announced by the
government last month.
"We can confirm that one of our branches in Azare was
attacked by suspected insurgents, specifically the ATM point,"
Babatunde Lasaki, First Bank's head of media and external
relations, told Reuters by phone from the bank's HQ in Lagos.
Local police said they believed a female suicide bomber
carried out the attack, and four other suspects were arrested.
Police confirmed seven dead at the scene, with 10 people
taken to hospital. An employee of another nearby bank in Azare
said at least 13 people died as a result of the blast.
Lasaki said none of First Bank's staff at the Azare branch,
which is on the main road to Kano, were among the victims.
Banks have been among the locations attacked by Boko Haram,
which has killed thousands, mostly in the northeast, in its
campaign to establish an Islamic enclave in northern Nigeria.
The group, whose name means "Western education is sinful" in
the local Hausa language and whose targets include schools, is
described by the government as the biggest threat to security in
Nigeria, Africa's biggest economy and leading oil producer.
On Oct 22, a bomb exploded at a bus station in Azare,
killing at least five people and wounding 12.
ATTACKS CONTINUE
On Monday, a suicide bomber killed at least 30 people in a
procession of Shi'ite Muslims marking the ritual of Ashoura at
Potiskum in neighbouring Yobe state.
Nigeria's government announced last month that a ceasefire
had been agreed with Boko Haram and that talks were under way in
neighbouring Chad for the release of more than 200 Nigerian
schoolgirls abducted in April by the Islamist rebels.
But although mediator Chad has said the negotiations are
still on, a series of recent attacks across Nigeria's northeast
by suspected Boko Haram fighters has raised serious doubts about
whether a lasting peace pact can be achieved.
Prospects for this took another hit at the end of last month
when a man claiming to be Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau said
in a video recording the kidnapped girls were "married off" to
his fighters, contradicting Nigerian government statements that
they would soon be freed.
Nigeria's military says it killed Shekau a year ago, and
authorities said in September they had killed an impostor posing
as him in videos.
President Goodluck Jonathan, who is seeking a second term in
elections in February, has faced rising criticism at home and
abroad for failing to halt the Boko Haram insurgency or obtain
the release of the schoolgirls.
