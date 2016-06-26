UPDATE 1-Gunmen release expatriate contractors kidnapped in Niger Delta -police

(Updates with company statement on release, injuries)
YENAGOA, Nigeria, June 26 Seven contractors,
including three Australians and a South African, have been
released four days after they were kidnapped by gunmen in
southern Nigeria, officials said.
Police had given conflicting accounts of how many had been
seized and what their nationalities were but they all worked for
cement company Lafarge and were taken on the outskirts
of Calabar, capital of Cross River State, in the Niger Delta.
Cross River State Commissioner Jimoh Ozi-Obeh said they were
released "unhurt" on Sunday. However, Australian contractors
Macmahon Holdings Ltd said in a statement on Monday
that five of the seven had been injured, two seriously.
"Macmahon Holdings Ltd is relieved to confirm the release of
all seven of its men who were abducted near its operations in
Calabar, Nigeria," the company said.
Kidnappings of foreigners are common in the region, which
holds most of the OPEC member's crude oil and contributes about
70 percent of national income. Nigeria was Africa's top oil
producer until a recent spate of attacks on oil facilities.
Lafarge Africa could not immediately be reached for comment.
(Reporting by Tife Owolabi, Anamesere Igboeroteonwu, Ani Akpan
and Matt Siegel in SYDNEY; Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing
by Louise Ireland and Paul Tait)