UPDATE 1-Nighthawk plans fundraising for Jolly Ranch revamp

Oct 14 U.S.-focused oil explorer Nighthawk Energy , whose efforts to buy the Jolly Ranch project in Colorado were dampened by weak market conditions, said it would raise money through a share sale to fund a new work programme there.

Nighthawk, which was in talks to buy out operator and 50-percent stakeholder Running Foxes Petroleum's stake in the project, now plans to raise 5 million euros ($6.9 million) through a placing and open offer to finance the work programme.

"The current overall market conditions have determined that the acquisition cannot be executed," the company said in a statement on Friday.

"The company is proposing to push ahead with the first steps in the new work programme, undertaking improvements to existing wells and drilling a number of new wells, commencing in early 2012."

In April, the explorer said a study conducted at its Jolly Ranch project in Colorado estimated probable and proved reserves (2P) of 55,000 barrels of oil, which was lower than what investors had hoped for.

Last year, Nighthawk had said it would abandon its other projects and concentrate solely on the Jolly Ranch project, one of the initiatives that Chief Executive Tim Heeley started after taking over.

Nighthawk's shares, which have lost more than a quarter of their value over the past month, were down 7 percent at 3.1 pence at 0724 GMT on Friday on the London Stock Exchange. ($1 = 0.730 Euros) ($1 = 0.636 British Pounds) (Reporting by Anirban Sen in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)