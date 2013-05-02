版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 2日 星期四 20:09 BJT

BRIEF-NII up 8.9 percent premarket after Q1 results

NEW YORK May 2 NII Holdings Inc : * Up 8.9 percent to $9.07 in premarket after Q1 results

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐