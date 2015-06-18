UPDATE 1-NII Holdings' bankruptcy exit plan wins court approval - lawyer

(Adds background on the bankruptcy case)
By Nick Brown
NEW YORK, June 18 Nextel's bankrupt Latin
American arm gained U.S. court approval on Thursday of a plan to
exit Chapter 11 bankruptcy under the control of bondholders
including Aurelius Capital Management, the company's lawyer
said.
NII Holdings, a telecom operator for the Nextel
brand in Brazil, got approval for the contested $4.35 billion
turnaround plan from Judge Shelley Chapman in Manhattan
bankruptcy court, concluding a trial that began earlier this
month, NII attorney Scott Greenberg said in an email on
Thursday.
The plan, which will cede control to Aurelius and other
holders of $4.35 billion in bonds, is based on a series of
settlements of complex legal disputes over the validity of
inter-company transfers.
While most creditors supported the deal, a bondholder subset
known as the CapCo group called it a sweetheart deal for
Aurelius that reduced CapCo's payout by $150 million -- more
than a third of its total recovery.
CapCo, which wanted Chapman to reject the deal, alleged some
of the claims resolved by the settlement were invalid in the
first place, so Aurelius shouldn't have been entitled to the
extra equity stake it received on account of them.
In CapCo's view, NII was a doormat, letting Aurelius and
other deep-pocketed bondholders negotiate the deal themselves.
But NII Chief Executive Officer Steven Shindler testified to the
contrary during the trial which began on June 3, saying he was
"never shy about expressing our view."
In one of the more colorful pieces of evidence to surface in
a bankruptcy trial, a lawyer for NII presented an email in which
Shindler railed against some of Aurelius' demands. "My blood
does not boil over too often, but I am there and ready to
unleash the fury," Shindler wrote.
NII filed for Chapter 11 last September, later selling its
Mexican assets to AT&T Inc for $1.9 billion.
Aurelius has a reputation for aggressive bankruptcy
litigation, and spent years pursuing costly lawsuits in media
company Tribune Co's bankruptcy.
(Reporting by Nick Brown; Editing by Richard Chang and Alan
Crosby)