版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 9月 16日 星期二 02:32 BJT

Nextel operator NII Holdings files for Chapter 11 in New York court

Sept 15 NII Holdings Inc filed for bankruptcy protection in the United States on Monday as the Nextel operator in Latin America struggles with $5.8 billion in debt and fierce competition in its key markets of Brazil and Mexico.

The Reston, Virginia-based company made a voluntary petition for Chapter 11 at a bankruptcy court in the southern district of New York, according to a filing. In the filing, the company said it estimates that funds will be available for distribution to unsecured creditors. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐