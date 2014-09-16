CORRECTED-UPDATE 3-Nextel carrier NII files for bankruptcy protection as debt soars

(Corrects paragraph seven to show Aurelius said its plan was
opposed by a group of bondholders, not a larger group of
bondholders)
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Brad Haynes
SAO PAULO, Sept 15 NII Holdings Inc,
the parent of Nextel operators in Latin America, filed for U.S.
bankruptcy protection on Monday after struggling for years with
debt, fierce competition in Brazil and Mexico, and a dispute
with a U.S. hedge fund.
The company filed a voluntary petition for so-called Chapter
11 in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in New York, according to a filing.
The decision should allow Reston, Virginia-based NII
Holdings to restructure debt with creditors by turning them into
shareholders, sources with direct knowledge of the situation
said. NII Holdings operates in several countries in Latin
America under the Nextel brand.
The Chapter 11 filing could also help the company implement
a more sustainable business model with a focus on Brazil and
Mexico, its main markets. Chapter 11 is a form of bankruptcy
that protects a company from its creditors while it reorganizes
its business affairs and assets for a limited period.
NII said in court documents that it had received a notice in
March from Aurelius Capital Management alleging it had defaulted
on $500 million of unsecured notes. The hedge fund, known for
its battles with Argentina over that country's defaulted bonds,
argued a 2009 restructuring of NII's unsecured notes constituted
fraudulent transfers.
Aurelius said it had presented a plan to NII that would
convert the company's debt into equity and raise fresh capital
by selling new stock in the company, while deferring some
disputes until after NII emerged from bankruptcy.
Aurelius said in a statement its plan was opposed by a
faction of bondholders.
NII said it anticipated continued negotiations with Aurelius
and other creditors toward a plan to bring the company out of
bankruptcy.
In the court filing, NII Holdings listed assets of $2.88
billion and liabilities of $3.47 billion, adding that more than
500 investors held five types of senior unsecured bonds totaling
$4.35 billion as of June 30.
Creditors included a vehicle owned by American Tower Corp's
Brazilian unit and China Development Bank Corp
, both of which extended guarantees to NII Holdings.
Shares of NII Holdings closed at 8.3 cents each, down 36.6
percent on Nasdaq. The price on NII's 10 percent bond due in
August 2016 jumped 4 percentage points on
Monday to 24 cents on the dollar, according to FINRA prices.
The stock is down 96 percent this year. The 2016 bond traded
at around 54 cents on the dollar at the end of last year.
NII Holdings has been losing customers and suffering a
decline in average revenue per user as America Movil SAB
, Spain's Telefonica SA and TIM Participações
SA offered better coverage for increasingly popular
smartphones.
NII Holdings is struggling to regain market share, even
after regulators exempted it from paying interconnection fees to
larger rivals.
The company warned last month that it could file for
bankruptcy protection after reporting its ninth quarterly loss
in a row. The company ended the second quarter with $1 billion
in cash, a net recurring loss of $629 million and a reduction of
77,000 subscribers in its client base.
NII Holdings hired investment banks UBS AG and
Rothschild in March to advise on a potential sale and a debt
restructuring, respectively.
A court hearing to approve a series of routine "first-day"
requests was scheduled for 2 p.m. EDT on Tuesday in New York.
