Telefonica says Nextel Brazil to rent network space for at least $472 mln

SAO PAULO May 19 Telefónica Brasil SA , which operates Brazil's largest wireless carrier, said it agreed to rent network space to NII Holdings Inc for at least 1.038 billion reais ($472 million) for a period of five years, according to a securities filing on Monday.

