Telefonica says Nextel Brazil to rent network space for at least $472 mln

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks sluggish after weak US GDP, dollar dips
* Euro near 5-1/2-mth high after upbeat European inflation data
SAO PAULO May 19 Telefónica Brasil SA , which operates Brazil's largest wireless carrier, said it agreed to rent network space to NII Holdings Inc for at least 1.038 billion reais ($472 million) for a period of five years, according to a securities filing on Monday.
($1 = 2.20 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by David Gregorio)
May 1 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK, April 30 Twenty-First Century Fox Inc is in talks with Blackstone Group LP about submitting an acquisition offer for Tribune Media Co, according to a source familiar with the matter.