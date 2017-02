(Corrects fifth bullet point to say that the consolidated rev outlook is for full year)

Oct 27 NII Holdings Inc : * Announces third quarter 2011 results * Q3 loss per share $0.02 * Q3 earnings per share view $0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Q3 revenue $1.75 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.77 billion * Sees $6.8 billion in consolidated revenues in FY