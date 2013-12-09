NII to cut jobs, expects higher prepaid user losses in Mexico

Dec 9 NII Holdings Inc, which provides
telecom services under the Nextel brand in Latin America, said
it would cut more than 1,400 jobs in its market operations and
over 25 percent of its workforce at its Virginia headquarters.
The company said it expected to incur employee severance
costs of $25 million to $35 million, most of which would be
accounted for in the fourth quarter.
NII also said it expected higher prepaid subscriber
deactivations in Mexico than estimated previously as it had
modified its policy for inactive prepaid users.
The company forecast a net subscriber loss of about 400,000
in Mexico for the fourth quarter ending December.