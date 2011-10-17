CORRECTED-NIIT's U.S. unit to sell mgmt training biz to Irish co for $110 mln

(Corrects deal value in headline to $110 mln from $100 mln)
Oct 15 Software trainer NIIT said on
Saturday it has sold its U.S. unit's entire stake in Element K
Corp, a step-down subsidiary, to Ireland-based SkillSoft Ltd for
$110 million.
Element K Corp provides management training services and
builds content.
NIIT has also signed a long-term strategic and licensing
agreement with SkillSoft to become a product and content
developer for the Irish firm, the Indian firm said in a
statement.
"This partnership will enable NIIT to rapidly expand its
managed service business," Vijay Thadani, chief executive, NIIT,
said.
(Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni in MUMBAI; Editing by Sanjeev
Miglani)