公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 9月 10日 星期三 01:12 BJT

BRIEF-Nike says Ray Rice is no longer a Nike athlete

Sept 9 Nike Inc <NKE.N says Ray Rice is no longer a nike athlete Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Jennifer Saba in New York)
