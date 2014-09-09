BRIEF-Nike says Ray Rice is no longer a Nike athlete

BRIEF-Era Resources announces going private transaction
* Era Resources Inc - proposed going-private transaction, to be completed via an arrangement to be implemented under a statutory plan of arrangement
Sept 9 Nike Inc <NKE.N says Ray Rice is no longer a nike athlete Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Jennifer Saba in New York)
* Plateau Uranium announces appointment of new director and grant of stock options Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Pattern Energy acquires 324 mw broadview wind in new mexico as it begins operations