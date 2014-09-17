版本:
BRIEF-Nike says it has suspended contract with Adrian Peterson

Sept 17 Nike Inc : * Says "Nike in no way condones child abuse or domestic violence of any kind

and we have shared our concerns with the nfl" * Says "we have suspended our contract with adrian peterson" * Further company coverage
