UPDATE 1-Nike approves $8 bln share repurchase program

Sept 19 Nike Inc is beefing up its
capacity to use its cash to purchase its own shares, with the
board of the world's largest sportswear maker approving an $8
billion buyback program.
The new $8 billion four-year repurchase program for Nike's
class B stock will follow the company's current $5 billion
buyback plan once that program is completed during the second
quarter of fiscal 2013, Nike said on Wednesday.
"Over the past 10 years, Nike has returned $10 billion to
shareholders through the repurchase of more than 167 million
shares," Chief Executive Mark Parker said in a statement, adding
that share buybacks are a prudent use of Nike's cash.
Nike has a market value of $44 billion based on its closing
share price Wednesday of $97.66 and its 453.87 million shares
outstanding.
Another U.S. company, CVS Caremark, also announced a
big $6 billion share buyback program on Wednesday.