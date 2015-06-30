CORRECTED-Nike outlines Chairman Knight's succession plan

(Corrects paragraph 3 to say Knight will contribute 128.5 mln shares to Swoosh, not that he owns only those shares)

June 30 Nike Inc, the world's biggest sports shoe company, said it had started a succession plan for Chairman Phil Knight and said he would transfer his ownership in the company to Swoosh, a limited liability company.

Knight said he recommended current CEO Mark Parker to succeed him as chairman, expectedly in 2016.

Nike said Knight will contribute 128.5 million Class A common stock in the company to Swoosh, which represented about 15 percent of combined total outstanding Class A and Class B common stock.