Nike to divest Cole Haan, Umbro

May 31 Nike Inc plans to divest its Cole Haan and Umbro brands in order to sharpen its focus on other core brands, including Nike, Jordan, Converse and Hurley.

The process will begin immediately, Nike said on Thursday. It should be complete by the end of May 2013.

Nike acquired Cole Haan, which specializes in leather shoes and bags, in 1988. It acquired Umbro, which makes soccer shoes, in 2008.