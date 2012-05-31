版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 31日 星期四 20:43 BJT

Nike to divest Cole Haan, Umbro

May 31 Nike Inc plans to divest its Cole Haan and Umbro brands in order to sharpen its focus on other core brands, including Nike, Jordan, Converse and Hurley.

The process will begin immediately, Nike said on Thursday. It should be complete by the end of May 2013.

Nike acquired Cole Haan, which specializes in leather shoes and bags, in 1988. It acquired Umbro, which makes soccer shoes, in 2008.

