UPDATE 2-Nike looking to sell Cole Haan and Umbro brands

May 31 Nike Inc is looking for a buyer
for its Cole Haan and Umbro brands in order to focus on its core
namesake, Jordan, Converse and Hurley brands, the company said
on Thursday.
The process will begin immediately and be completed by the
end of May 2013, Nike said.
"Nike is ... looking at its business to understand where to
invest and prioritize. It is now time to seek a buyer for Umbro
and Cole Haan to further focus ... on driving growth in the Nike
brand, Jordan, Converse and Hurley," the company said in an
email to Reuters.
In April, smaller rival sportswear group Adidas
of Germany said it planned to slash the number of products it
offers by a quarter to improve profitability. The company is the
market leader in the soccer category and has forecast sales of
soccer-related products this year of more than 1.5 billion
euros.
Nike said its decision to sell the Cole Haan and Umbro
brands was not a reaction to Adidas' move and that it would give
out details on the financial impact of the move when it
announces financial results on June 28.
"It is too early for us to estimate the impact of these
transactions," the company said in the email.
Beaverton, Oregon-based Nike is the top sportswear company
in the world and anticipates strong demand for its swoosh-marked
clothing and shoes. However, there have been concerns about
margins as sales have not been able to offset rising prices of
materials including cotton, plastic and fuel.
Most of Nike's sales come from its namesake brand. The
Jordan, Converse and Hurley brands, which also sell sports and
casual wear, are seen as natural complements to the core Nike
line.
Morningstar analyst Paul Swinand said it was likely the Cole
Haan and Umbro brands would be picked up by Nike rivals rather
than by private equity. He said Cole Haan would make a good fit
for a company like Wolverine World Wide Inc.
He said of Nike's move, "To me, it's a mild positive. (It
says) Nike doesn't need side brands and they get better returns
from the core Nike brand."
Rivals Adidas and Puma declined to comment on
whether they would be interested in buying Manchester,
England-based Umbro, which makes soccer shoes.
Nike acquired New York-based Cole Haan, which specializes in
leather shoes and bags, in 1988. It acquired Umbro in 2008.
Nike shares were down 0.8 percent to $107.38 in morning
trading.