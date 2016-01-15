UPDATE 1-Nike extends sponsorship deal with Ohio State University

(Adds details, changes source)
Jan 14 Nike Inc extended its sponsorship
deal with the Ohio State University by 15 years, the university
said on Thursday.
The majority of the benefits of the deal will start to take
effect in August 2018, when the previous contract would have
expired, according to a university statement. (bit.ly/1Q1m4Uh)
Ohio State University, home to the Buckeyes sports teams,
will receive $112 million in Nike products and the rest in cash,
according to terms of the contract reviewed by The Wall Street
Journal. (on.wsj.com/1P3kHHF)
The deal is valued at $252 million, according to the Wall
Street Journal.
Nike declined to comment on the news.
The agreement includes commitments by Nike for scholarships
and internships for non-athletes at the university.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Alan Crosby)