BRIEF-Sherritt reports Q4 adjusted loss per share C$0.28
* Q4 adjusted loss per share C$0.28 from continuing operations
Sept 27 Nike Inc first-quarter earnings were lower than last year, as the world's largest sportswear maker sees demand in markets like China slowing, and higher costs of materials used in its shoes and T-shirts continue to hurt margins.
Futures orders, or orders of Nike branded shoes and clothes scheduled for delivery from September 2012 through January 2013 rose 6 percent. Last year, they were up 16 percent.
For the quarter ended Aug. 31, Nike earned $1.23 a share compared to $1.36 a share last year.
Revenue rose 10 percent to $6.7 billion.
* Q4 adjusted loss per share C$0.28 from continuing operations
Feb 16 The U.S. Justice Department has joined a whistleblower lawsuit against UnitedHealth Group Inc that claims the country's largest health insurer and its units and affiliates overcharged Medicare hundreds of millions of dollars, a law firm representing the whistleblower said on Thursday.
* Mantle Ridge LP - sent a letter to the CSX board of directors