UPDATE 3-Strong demand, price increases help Nike top Street

By Nivedita Bhattacharjee

Sept 22 Nike Inc topped Wall Street's profit estimates as the world's biggest athletic shoe and clothing maker staved off margin pressure with strong sales and price increases, sending its shares up more than 5 percent in trading after the bell.

The company, which also owns brands like Converse, Cole Haan, Umbro and Hurley, said sales rose 35 percent in emerging markets and 15 percent in Greater China. Together these regions contribute about 23 percent of Nike's business.

Sales in North America rose 16 percent in the first quarter.

The Nike brand's futures orders, a closely watched measure of demand in coming months, were up 16 percent to total $8.5 billion.

Demand for shoes and clothes carrying the swoosh logo scheduled for delivery from September through January 2012 were up 27 percent in China and 22 percent in other emerging markets.

"All indications are that the brand is continuing to gain momentum in a world where many retail driven companies are seeing pretty subdued revenue growth," Matt Arnold, consumer discretionary analyst for Edward Jones, said.

"(The growth) is very much poised to continue, and with the product innovation they have ... they should be set up to succeed in the holiday period," he said.

Like all apparel makers, Nike has been facing margin pressures as raw materials and freight charges get more expensive, but price rises and more sales from high-margin company-owned stores and its website ensured a smaller hit in the first quarter.

Gross margins slid by 270 basis points, below the 300-basis-point fall the company had anticipated.

Nike, which competes with European sportswear groups Adidas (ADSGn.DE) and Puma , saw income rise 15 percent to $645 million, or $1.36 a share. Overall revenue rose 18 percent to $6.08 billion.

Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of $1.21 a share on revenue of $5.75 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Beaverton, Oregon based Nike's shares were trading at $88.55 post market Thursday, after closing at $84.18 on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Bangalore; Editing by Anthony Kurian)