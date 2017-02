* Raises qtrly div to $0.36/shr

* Tenth straight year of div raise

Nov 17 Nike Inc, the world's biggest athletic shoe and clothing maker, raised its quarterly cash dividend on Thursday by 16 percent.

The company will now pay a quarterly dividend of 36 cents a share, higher than the 31 cents per share paid previously.

This was its tenth straight year of a dividend increase. (Reporting by Ranjita Ganesan; Editing by Joyjeet Das)