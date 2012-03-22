REFILE-Nike posts higher profit, sees strong demand

BRIEF-SolarCity reports FY 2016 net loss of $820.4 million
* Says FY revenue was $730.3 million versus $399.6 million last year
March 22 Nike Inc posted higher quarterly profit as the giant sporstwear retailer heads into the spring season with strong demand.
The Beaverton, Oregon-based company earned $560 million, or $1.20 a share for the third quarter ended Feb. 29, compared with $523 million, or $1.08 a share last year.
Revenue rose 15 percent to $5.8 billion.
Worldwide futures orders for the Nike brand, a closely-watched measure of demand in coming months, were up 15 percent to total $9.4 billion.
Shares of the company closed at $110.99 Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.
March 1 Box Inc is finally bringing in more money than it is spending, the cloud software company said on Wednesday, a milestone investors have been waiting for since its initial public offering more than two years ago.
* Bluedrop performance learning inc says revenue for three months ended Dec. 30, 2016 was $4.7 million, down from $5.6 million