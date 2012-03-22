版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 23日 星期五 04:48 BJT

REFILE-Nike posts higher profit, sees strong demand

March 22 Nike Inc posted higher quarterly profit as the giant sporstwear retailer heads into the spring season with strong demand.

The Beaverton, Oregon-based company earned $560 million, or $1.20 a share for the third quarter ended Feb. 29, compared with $523 million, or $1.08 a share last year.

Revenue rose 15 percent to $5.8 billion.

Worldwide futures orders for the Nike brand, a closely-watched measure of demand in coming months, were up 15 percent to total $9.4 billion.

Shares of the company closed at $110.99 Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐