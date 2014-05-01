Nike CEO says could shift China production over labor strife

| BOSTON
BOSTON May 1 Nike Chief Executive Mark Parker
said on Thursday the footwear and athletic apparel company was
considering shifting its production within China following a
major strike at a supplier's factory.
Thousands of shoe factory workers staged one of China's
biggest strikes earlier this month over conditions at Hong
Kong-listed Yue Yuen Industrial Holdings Ltd - a $5.6
billion manufacturer of footwear for Nike Inc, Adidas
and other international brands. Most of those workers
have since returned to work after the company agreed to some of
their demands.
"We didn't move product out in this case, but we're staying
close to it. We've been in a position to do that," Parker said
on the sidelines of a luncheon at the Boston College Chief
Executives Club of Boston.
"We're always considering it."
He said Nike was in "close contact" with Yue Yuen and its
workforce to determine if the labor conditions at the factory
violate Nike's own workplace standards, but added Nike had not
yet "taken a position on that."
He said Nike had a diverse factory base in China that made
it possible to shift production relatively easily.
"We want to invest in the partners that are really doing the
right thing with the workforce," Parker said. "We have a factory
base where we can move product around as we need to make sure
that we don't have issues with production."
Yue Yuen workers went on strike in the southern city of
Dongguan on April 14 in what activists say was one of China's
biggest labor protests since market reforms began in the late
1970s.
They were protesting what they said where chronically low
company contributions to social insurance and housing provident
fund accounts. By late last week, some 80 percent of the
workforce had returned to work, according to Yue Yuen.
In a sign the strike had rattled Chinese authorities, police
placed one labor activist in criminal detention, formally
accusing him of causing a disturbance after he distributed
information online about the factory strike, his manager and
father said on Tuesday.
Nike's workplace code of conduct includes a clause
protecting worker compensation and benefits: "Contractor's
employees are timely paid at least the minimum wage required by
a country's law and provided legally mandated benefits." here
(Reporting by Richard Valdmanis; Editing by Richard Chang)