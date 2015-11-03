California runner sues Nike after breaking leg on 'dream run'

PORTLAND, Ore. Nov 3 A Los Angeles distance runner who fell and broke her leg on a Nike Inc "dream run" adventure in Iceland has sued the sportswear maker for $1.3 million, claiming the run was unsafe, according to her lawsuit.

Kate Freeman of Los Angeles filed a lawsuit on Friday in Multnomah County Circuit Court seeking $1.3 million from the Beaverton, Oregon-based company.

"During the second leg, participants encountered snow and ice on mountain trails in dark conditions. Participants did not have necessary running and safety equipment. The guides became disoriented and lost ... during the run," the lawsuit says.

During the run, Freeman lost her footing, dislocating her ankle and breaking her leg, according to the lawsuit.

Nike did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Freeman, who is a running coach, said in the lawsuit she needed to have multiple surgeries after the accident and suffered loss of life enjoyment.

She says she was invited by Nike to run in the small Nordic island nation in November 2013 through a company-sponsored contest. Nike asked runners on social media to give ideas for their dream location.

Travel delays pushed the running schedule back and forced runners to traverse tough terrain at night, the lawsuit said.

It was unclear how many runners attended the run in Iceland, where participants logged 34 km (21 miles) "while running thru the glacier lagoons, black sand beaches and volcanic wonders of the country," according to a 2013 Nike press release.

"The group relied on Nike's latest apparel and footwear innovations like the Nike Aeroloft Vest, Dri-FIT Wool and Nike Shield Flash Pack to help protect them from the elements," the release said. (Reporting by Shelby Sebens in Portland, Oregon; Editing by Eric M. Johnson and Sandra Maler)