Nike to launch Jeremy Lin-themed shoes

Feb 24 Nike Inc will start selling
Jeremy Lin-themed shoes this weekend, cashing in on the New York
Knick point guard's recent rise to worldwide fame.
Priced at $130, the shoes will be available on Nike's
website.
Nike said it will launch the Nike Zoom Hyperfuse Low
basketball shoes, built especially for Lin, this weekend in
Orlando, Florida, where the NBA is holding its All-Star
festivities.
"It's not a signature line but a version of the shoe that
he's been wearing this season," the company told Reuters.
Lin, the NBA's first Chinese-American player and a Harvard
graduate, has rocketed from obscurity to global celebrity in
just 12 starts for the Knicks.
The world's biggest sporting goods company, headquartered in
Beaverton, Oregon, signed Lin in 2010, and launched its
"Linsanity" line of clothes at Foot Locker Inc stores
last week.